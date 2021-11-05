Packers vs. Chiefs: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 9

Maybe one day we will get to see Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. Mahomes missed the first opportunity in 2019 due to a knee injury. Two years later, Rodgers is now the one not suiting up after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, this historic matchup will have to wait as the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Green Bay hopes to extend their 7-game win streak, but they will have to do it without their starting quarterback.

The Chiefs have not looked like themselves this season. Usually, it’s the defense holding them back, and while their defense has been pretty bad in 2021, the offense also hasn’t been great. Mahomes has already thrown 10 interceptions through the first eight games, which is uncharacteristic for the 2018 MVP.

If there was ever a game where the Packers needed to force a turnover, this is the one. Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense would greatly appreciate it. Luckily, defensive coordinator Joe Barry is back with the team, which should help even though Jerry Gray did a superb job filling in against the Arizona Cardinals. Rasul Douglas came up huge with a game-winning interception at the end of last week’s game, and perhaps some of that turnover luck will carry over to Week 9.

Sans Rodgers, this is still an intriguing matchup. Both teams have talented rosters and two of the best head coaches in the NFL. This is also a chance for Green Bay to get a good look at their young backup quarterback making his first career start.

Not that it should come as a surprise, but for this week’s list of key matchups, let’s start with Love facing a struggling Kansas City defense.

Packers QB Jordan Love vs. Chiefs 25th ranked scoring defense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Chiefs have one of the worst defenses in the league, but this will be the debut for a young and inexperienced quarterback. Expect a scaled-back version of Matt LaFleur’s offense as the Packers try to get Love settled. However, even if Love plays conservative, it’s impossible not to be excited about his debut. He hopes to be the team’s future starter, and Sunday is a chance to take a step in the right direction. Hopefully, Love will look toward wide receiver Davante Adams as much as possible, which seems to work pretty well for Rodgers. If things aren’t going well for Love, the Packers can always lean on their run game.

Packers CB Eric Stokes vs. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Stokes’ elite speed will be put to the test against Hill. These two running alongside each other will be fun to watch as Mahomes likes to go to Hill quite often. Hill has a team-high 64 receptions and is tied for the NFL lead in targets with Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, Stokes gave up a big catch to DeAndre Hopkins, which resulted in a 55-yard gain. According to Pro Football Focus, Green Bay’s rookie corner surrendered four receptions on seven targets for 79 yards against Arizona. He needs to have a better week against one of the most lethal pass-catchers and deep threats in the NFL.

Packers OLB Rashan Gary vs. Chiefs OT Lucas Niang

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If the Packers want to exploit an individual matchup, sending Gary at the Chiefs’ backup rookie right tackle is a good way to go. Mike Remmers missed last week’s game with a knee injury and is officially out for Sunday’s game. Niang will take his place and has allowed just one sack all year. However, his 21 pressures are one fewer than Orlando Brown Jr., who has played 153 more snaps. Gary is having a productive year and could have a big day to add to his 37 pressures. An effective pass rush against Mahomes will be an important factor for Green Bay to come away with their eighth straight win.

1

1