Packers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, stream or listen to Week 8 matchup

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to win a seventh-straight game when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Arizona to play the unbeaten Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” from State Farm Stadium.

All eyes from the NFL world will be on what figures to be one of the best games of the 2021 season so far. The game brings together two of the top teams in the NFC and two of the top MVP candidates in Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray.

The showdown will be broadcast to a national audience on FOX and Amazon Prime.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Arizona Cardinals (7-0)

When: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:20 CDT

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV Channels: FOX/Amazon Prime

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Westwood One, Sirius XM Radio (XM 226, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: National broadcast

