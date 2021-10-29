Packers vs. Cardinals recap: Everything to know from Week 8

An interception from cornerback Rasul Douglas in the end zone with 12 seconds left sealed the Green Bay Packers’ 24-21 win over the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to Randall Cobb, Aaron Jones totaled 110 yards and the defense created three takeaways, including the game-winner.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ Week 8 win:

Final score: Packers 24, Cardinals 21

1 2 3 4 F PACKERS (7-1) 0 10 7 7 24 CARDINALS (7-1) 7 0 7 7 21

The game changed when...

… the Packers embarked on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in response to the Cardinals’ opening score in the first quarter. The offense ran seven plays and gained only 11 yards on the first two drives, but the long scoring march established a new identity of the offense and the Packers eventually went on a 17-0 run to take control of the game.

The game was over when...

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29).

…Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left and the Cardinals down three points. A.J. Green didn’t know the ball was coming his way, and Douglas got his head around in time to make the incredible catch. The Packers took over and kneeled down once to end the game.

What it means

Without diving too deep into hyperbole, this was one of the most impressive regular-season wins in recent Packers history and the best win under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers overcame not having four All-Pros and several other starters to beat a talented and previously undefeated team on the road on a short week. LaFleur’s team now looks like the top dogs in the NFC after eight weeks. Injuries keep creating big problems for the Packers, but LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers keep finding answers. They took down a team stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and a MVP candidate at quarterback with a patchwork team that suffered more injuries during the game on Thursday night. This was a huge achievement for everyone in the Packers organization.

Packers standouts

RB Aaron Jones: The Packers developed their entire offensive plan around No. 33. He delivered 110 total yards and a touchdown on 23 touches.

WR Randall Cobb: He caught only three passes for 15 yards, but two of the catches resulted in touchdowns during the second half.

RB A.J. Dillon: He carried 16 times and gained 78 hard-earned yards. His fourth-down conversion on the Packers’ first scoring drive was a game-changing play.

CB Rasul Douglas: A team-high nine tackles and a game-winning interception helped the Packers hold the Cardinals to just 21 points.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: The former Cardinal produced seven tackles, one sack and two tackles for losses.

Play of the Game: Walk-off interception

Douglas, who was signed off the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 6, sealed a win over the Cardinals in Arizona only 22 days later. Incredible.

What's next

The Packers will get the weekend off before starting preparation for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

