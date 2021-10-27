Packers vs. Cardinals: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers will not be at full strength when they take the field on Thursday. Not only will they not have their defensive coordinator Joe Barry after he tested positive for COVID-19, but star wide receiver Davante Adams is also a long shot to play while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Arizona will be the clear favorites as the Packers travel to play an undefeated Cardinals team. However, with Aaron Rodgers available and playing at a high level, Green Bay will always have a chance.

Arizona enters Week 8 with a top 10 offense and defense. They are loaded with veteran and young talent on both sides of the ball, with plenty of playmakers to create havoc. With a win already over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals have a chance to add another signature win to their 2021 resume.

Meanwhile, this is a good opportunity for the Packers to show that they can compete with the class of the NFC. The odds are stacked against them as former defensive coordinator Jerry Gray will replace Barry as the play-caller. Gray will try to lead a banged-up defense that has managed to get by without their top corner and edge rusher. Offensively, Green Bay is expected to be without Adams and left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice last week, but the team will take it slow as he nears the end of his recovery from an ACL injury.

Even with four All-Pros expected to be out of the lineup for the Packers, there are still some intriguing matchups to keep an eye on.

Packers containment vs. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Green Bay hasn’t faced a super mobile quarterback this season. Last week they did a poor job of containing Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, who rushed for a career-high 95 yards. Murray is much more mobile than Heinicke, which could turn into a huge problem for the Packers. Preston Smith is their top linebacker when it comes to containment, but he missed last week’s game with an oblique injury and is questionable for Thursday. Rashan Gary is having a strong season as a pass rusher, but containment on the edge is usually an afterthought. If Murray starts to make a lot of plays with his legs, the Packers will have to make some sort of adjustment.

Packers WR Randall Cobb vs. Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

An unvaccinated Allen Lazard was a close contact with Adams, which means he will not be able to play in Week 8. There is a chance that Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated off injured reserve in time for kickoff, but if not, Cobb could be Rodgers’ top target. So far, Cobb’s impact has been sparse, with only one solid outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers with five receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers trusts Cobb more than any other receiver besides Adams and may lean on him more this week. Murphy has been the Cardinals’ primary slot corner and leads his team with seven pass defenses and three interceptions. If Cobb is getting more targets than usual, expect Murphy to be the one lined up across from him.

Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Cardinals run defense

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

If Aaron Jones were ever to have a breakout game this season, now would be a perfect time. When Adams is out of the lineup, Green Bay tends to lean more on their running backs, especially in the passing game. Jones has just one 100-yard rushing game in 2021 and will face an 18th ranked Arizona run defense (missing J.J. Watt) on Thursday night. If he can rush for at least 100 yards and make plays as a receiver, it will give his team the best shot at coming away with the upset.

