Packers vs. Bucs: How to watch, listen, stream Week 3 showdown

The Green Bay Packers are heading on the road to play the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

Although not a nationally televised game, most of the country will have an opportunity to see the showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 3 game:

What: Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV Channels: FOX

DirecTV Channel: 717

Radio: Packers Radio Network, also streamed on Packers.com, Compass Media Network, Sirius Sattelite Radio (386)

Stream: NFL+ (local)

Televised Areas:

