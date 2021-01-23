Packers vs. Buccaneers: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch NFC title game

The Green Bay Packers (14-3) will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in an epic rematch to decide who will represent the NFC in Superbowl LV.

The Packers lost their Week 6 matchup in Tampa, 38-10.

Sunday’s game will feature two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Aaron Rodgers looks to punch a ticket to his second Super Bowl appearance while Brady could make his tenth with a win.

The Packers suffered their worst loss of the season to the Bucs back in Week 6, but Rodgers isn’t dwelling on it.

“I think the Week 6 game matters as much as when the Saints went to their place and beat them 38-3,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Packers blew through the Rams’ first-ranked defense. The Buccaneers boast another challenge defensively and a high-powered offense to boot. The Packers are favored by three points, but the feeling is this game could go either way in the end. Get ready for a classic in the making at Lambeau.

What: Green Bay Packers (14-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5)

When: Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2:05 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV Channel: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (XM 225, Streaming 811 WTMJ feed), Westwood One Sports

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com (mobile only)

Televised Areas: Nationwide broadcast

List