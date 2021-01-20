Packers vs. Buccaneers preview: 8 things to know about NFC Championship Game
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.
The winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.
Here’s everything to know about the two teams before Sunday’s showdown:
Game information
Who: Green Bay Packers (14-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) What: NFC Championship Game When: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2:05 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TV: FOX Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Official: Clete Blakeman Broadcast: National
Quarterback comparison
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
A statistical comparison of the two starting quarterbacks:
Aaron Rodgers (GB)
Tom Brady (TB)
Cmp/att
372/526
401/610
Cmp%
70.7
65.7
Passing yards
4,299
4,633
TD/INT
48/5
40/12
Yards/att
8.2
7.6
Passer rating
121.5
102.2
TD%
9.1
6.6
INT%
1.0
2.0
QBR
84.4
72.4
Times sacked
20
21
Coaching comparison
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Comparison of the two coaches:
Matt LaFleur (GB)
Bruce Arians (TB)
Total regular season games
32
112
Wins
26
67
Losses
6
44
Win percentage
81.3
60.3
Playoff games
3
5
Playoff wins
2
3
Playoff losses
1
2
Playoff win percentage
66.7
60.0
Previous meeting
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Buccaneers 38, Packers 10 (10/18/2020)
After storming out to a 10-0 lead, the Packers fell apart, allowing two interceptions thrown by Aaron Rodgers to completely turn the game on its head. The Buccaneers scored 28 points in the second quarter, including seven on a pick-six from Jamel Dean and 14 more on two late touchdown passes from Tom Brady on third down. Tampa Bay shutout Green Bay in the second half and finished on a 38-0 run. The Packers allowed five sacks and gained just 201 total yards of offense, while the Bucs didn't have a turnover, penalty or allow a sack.
Last week, NFC Divisional Round
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Packers 32, Rams 18: The Packers got three total touchdowns from presumptive MVP Aaron Rodgers (two passing, one rushing) and produced nearly 500 total yards of total offense during a convincing 14-point win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Green Bay never trailed and had leads of 16-3 and 25-10. Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon combined for 191 rushing yards, while Davante Adams and Allen Lazard both caught touchdown passes. The Rams had just three scoring drives and 244 total yards of offense. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Za'Darius Smith combined for four sacks. Buccaneers 30, Saints 20: Despite losing twice to the Saints during the regular season, including a 38-3 loss at home, the Bucs stormed into New Orleans and escaped with a win, using four turnovers to end the Saints' season. Like Rodgers, Tom Brady created three touchdowns, including one rushing. The Bucs intercepted Drew Brees three times. After falling behind 20-13, Tampa Bay scored the game's final 17 points, including 14 off of turnovers. Linebacker Devin White had 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Team ranks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates a first down with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:
GB
TB
Points per game
31.8 (1st)
30.8 (3rd)
Points allowed per game
23.1 (13th)
22.2 (8th)
Takeaway differential
+7 (7th)
+8 (6th)
Passing yards per game
257 (9th)
289 (2nd)
Rushing yards per game
132 (8th)
94 (28th)
Passing yards allowed per game
221 (7th)
246 (21st)
Rushing yards allowed per game
113 (13th)
90 (1st)
DVOA rank
3rd
2nd
PFF overall grade rank
1st
2nd
Pro Bowlers, All-Pros
AP Photo/Morry Gash
Packers
Pro Bowlers: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, G Elgton Jenkins, OLB Za'Darius Smith, CB Jaire Alexander First-team All-Pros: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, LT David Bakhtiari, C Corey Linsley Second-team All-Pros: OLB Za'Darius Smith, CB Jaire Alexander
Buccaneers
Pro Bowlers: DE Jason Pierre-Paul First-team All-Pros: None Second-team All-Pros: LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David
NFC Championship Game histories
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Packers
Overall: 3-5 (1-1 at home, 2-4 away) Most recent: 37-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers, 2019 History: 1995 (loss at Cowboys), 1996 (win vs. Panthers), 1997 (win vs. 49ers), 2007 (loss vs. Giants), 2010 (win at Bears), 2014 (loss at Seahawks), 2016 (loss at Falcons), 2019 (loss at 49ers)
Buccaneers
Overall: 1-2 (0-0 at home, 1-2 away) Most recent: 27-10 win over Philadelphia Eagles, 2002 History: 1979 (loss at Rams), 1999 (loss at Rams), 2002 (win at Eagles)
