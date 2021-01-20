Packers vs. Buccaneers preview: 8 things to know about NFC Championship Game

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.

The winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.

Here’s everything to know about the two teams before Sunday’s showdown:

Game information

Who: Green Bay Packers (14-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) What: NFC Championship Game When: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2:05 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TV: FOX Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Official: Clete Blakeman Broadcast: National

Quarterback comparison

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

A statistical comparison of the two starting quarterbacks:

Aaron Rodgers (GB) Tom Brady (TB) Cmp/att 372/526 401/610 Cmp% 70.7 65.7 Passing yards 4,299 4,633 TD/INT 48/5 40/12 Yards/att 8.2 7.6 Passer rating 121.5 102.2 TD% 9.1 6.6 INT% 1.0 2.0 QBR 84.4 72.4 Times sacked 20 21

Coaching comparison

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Comparison of the two coaches:

Matt LaFleur (GB) Bruce Arians (TB) Total regular season games 32 112 Wins 26 67 Losses 6 44 Win percentage 81.3 60.3 Playoff games 3 5 Playoff wins 2 3 Playoff losses 1 2 Playoff win percentage 66.7 60.0

Previous meeting

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Buccaneers 38, Packers 10 (10/18/2020)

After storming out to a 10-0 lead, the Packers fell apart, allowing two interceptions thrown by Aaron Rodgers to completely turn the game on its head. The Buccaneers scored 28 points in the second quarter, including seven on a pick-six from Jamel Dean and 14 more on two late touchdown passes from Tom Brady on third down. Tampa Bay shutout Green Bay in the second half and finished on a 38-0 run. The Packers allowed five sacks and gained just 201 total yards of offense, while the Bucs didn't have a turnover, penalty or allow a sack.

Last week, NFC Divisional Round

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Packers 32, Rams 18: The Packers got three total touchdowns from presumptive MVP Aaron Rodgers (two passing, one rushing) and produced nearly 500 total yards of total offense during a convincing 14-point win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Green Bay never trailed and had leads of 16-3 and 25-10. Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon combined for 191 rushing yards, while Davante Adams and Allen Lazard both caught touchdown passes. The Rams had just three scoring drives and 244 total yards of offense. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Za'Darius Smith combined for four sacks. Buccaneers 30, Saints 20: Despite losing twice to the Saints during the regular season, including a 38-3 loss at home, the Bucs stormed into New Orleans and escaped with a win, using four turnovers to end the Saints' season. Like Rodgers, Tom Brady created three touchdowns, including one rushing. The Bucs intercepted Drew Brees three times. After falling behind 20-13, Tampa Bay scored the game's final 17 points, including 14 off of turnovers. Linebacker Devin White had 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Team ranks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates a first down with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:

GB TB Points per game 31.8 (1st) 30.8 (3rd) Points allowed per game 23.1 (13th) 22.2 (8th) Takeaway differential +7 (7th) +8 (6th) Passing yards per game 257 (9th) 289 (2nd) Rushing yards per game 132 (8th) 94 (28th) Passing yards allowed per game 221 (7th) 246 (21st) Rushing yards allowed per game 113 (13th) 90 (1st) DVOA rank 3rd 2nd PFF overall grade rank 1st 2nd

Pro Bowlers, All-Pros

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Packers

Pro Bowlers: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, G Elgton Jenkins, OLB Za'Darius Smith, CB Jaire Alexander First-team All-Pros: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, LT David Bakhtiari, C Corey Linsley Second-team All-Pros: OLB Za'Darius Smith, CB Jaire Alexander

Buccaneers

Pro Bowlers: DE Jason Pierre-Paul First-team All-Pros: None Second-team All-Pros: LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David

NFC Championship Game histories

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Packers

Overall: 3-5 (1-1 at home, 2-4 away) Most recent: 37-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers, 2019 History: 1995 (loss at Cowboys), 1996 (win vs. Panthers), 1997 (win vs. 49ers), 2007 (loss vs. Giants), 2010 (win at Bears), 2014 (loss at Seahawks), 2016 (loss at Falcons), 2019 (loss at 49ers)

Buccaneers

Overall: 1-2 (0-0 at home, 1-2 away) Most recent: 27-10 win over Philadelphia Eagles, 2002 History: 1979 (loss at Rams), 1999 (loss at Rams), 2002 (win at Eagles)

