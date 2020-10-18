Packers vs. Buccaneers live stream: Watch NFL Week 6 game online

Packers vs. Buccaneers live stream: Watch Rodgers vs. Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will be just the third ever matchup featuring legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady is in his first season with the Bucs, and they're 3-2 through five games after blowing a late lead in a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career for the Packers and leads all quarterbacks in QB rating. He's also thrown 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions to help the Packers begin the 2020 campaign 5-0.

Brady and Rodgers squared off twice when the six-time Super Bowl champion played for the New England Patriots. Rodgers beat Brady and the Patriots in 2014, and then lost to the 43-year-old QB in 2018.

Oddsmakers are expecting another victory for the Packers. In fact, Brady is a home underdog for the first time since 2014.

Which quarterback will earn his team a confidence-boosting win against an elite opponent? Here's how to watch Packers vs. Buccaneers online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial