Packers vs. Buccaneers highlights Week 3
Watch all of the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
These five #Browns were top performers against the #Steelers according to Pro Football Focus.
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) After reaping the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon, Detroit coach Dan Campbell stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota. Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three points and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left, and he quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and told his team the gut-wrenching defeat was on him.
Here are 6 immediate takeaways from the Rams' 20-12 win over the Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short at the buzzer, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12
Breaking down the Packers' Week 3 win over the Bucs: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
"Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lawrence was excellent in Sunday's road rout of the Chargers, and it's clear replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson has paid dividends for both the quarterback and his team.
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.
Four players went undefeated and six failed to earn a win at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Here’s Blair Kerkhoff’s weekly report card following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. It’s not pretty.