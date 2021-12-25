Packers vs. Browns: Biggest plays, best highlights from Christmas Day showdown

The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns are facing off in a Christmas Day matchup at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The Packers need a win to get a step closer to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Browns need one to stay alive in the AFC playoff hunt.

Here are all the best Packers highlights and big plays from the contest:

Savage INT

The Browns took a 6-0 lead on a Nick Chubb touchdown run on the opening series, but Darnell Savage got the Packers back in the game with an interception of Baker Mayfield on first down to start the second drive.

Go-ahead, record-breaking touchdown to Lazard

Aaron Rodgers gave the Packers a 7-6 lead and became the team’s all-time career leader in touchdown passes with a first-quarter score to Allen Lazard.

