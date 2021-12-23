Packers vs. Browns: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 16

The Green Bay Packers have clinched the NFC North Division, but their work isn’t done quite yet. The Packers still have their eyes set on the top seed in the NFC, which would grant them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Winning out is the easiest way to do it, but their Christmas present this year is a tough Cleveland Browns team in Week 16.

Green Bay will hopefully spread some holiday cheer this Saturday when they face off against Cleveland. The Browns are still hopeful of competing in the playoffs, but opportunities are running thin. They moved to 7-7 on the season after suffering a brutal loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, with multiple key players missing the game due to COVID-19.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was among those that sat out in Week 15, but he could be back for Saturday’s game. Mayfield hasn’t put up compelling numbers in 2021, but his play has been solid. Most of the offensive production has rested on the shoulder of their run game. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combine for one of the best backfield duos in the league and are currently fifth in rushing yards per game.

With the 12th ranked run defense, the Packers will have their work cut out for them. This Browns’ team has very little room for error as another loss could dash their chances at the postseason. So if their run game is what will lead them there, that’s what they will likely lean on.

Of course, Green Bay’s defense may have an answer. Let’s see what that might be in this week’s look at key matchups.

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell vs. Browns RB Nick Chubb

Campbell will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after getting snubbed from his first Pro Bowl. The Packers linebacker has totaled 125 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, five tackles for losses, and six quarterback hits in 2021, but wasn’t even named an alternate despite his impressive year. This week, a highly motivated Campbell could play a big role in stopping Chubb, one of the game’s best backs. Chubb was named to his third Pro Bowl and is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. The Packers need their linebacker to be a heat-seeking missile anytime Chubb has the ball. Cleveland is 3-1 in games where he finishes with at least 100 rushing yards.

Packers DL Kenny Clark vs. Browns OL Nick Harris

One player comes off the COVID list while another one goes on. Clark was one of three Green Bay players named to this year’s Pro Bowl, but he won’t have the chance to battle former Packer center, JC Tretter. Pro Football Focus has Tretter ranked second among centers in pass blocking and seventh overall. It would have been a great matchup to watch Tretter battle Clark in the trenches, but unfortunately, Tretter will be forced to miss his first game of the season. Clark is also getting over a recent bout with COVID after missing last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He returned to practice on Thursday and should be good to go for Week 16. Tretter will likely be replaced by backup center Nick Harris, meaning Clark could have a huge game against a player with only one career start.

Packers LT Yosh Nijman vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73)

David Bakhtiari will not make his return this week, which means Nijman will make his seventh career start at left tackle. Nijman has already stood across from the likes of Nick Bosa, Trey Hendrickson, and Robert Quinn this season and has held his own in each battle. However, the jury is still out on whether Cleveland’s top pass rusher will suit up this week. Garrett was officially listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report after suffering a groin injury against the Raiders. Garrett not being able to go would be a huge sigh of relief for Newman and the Green Bay offense. Even Garrett playing at 75% could spell trouble.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are hoping they won’t have to double-team Adams like the Ravens. They believe their young corner can hold his own against one of the best receivers in the NFL. Ward was named to his second Pro Bowl this year after tying his career-high of three interceptions. According to PFF, Ward ranks seventh in allowed passer rating among corners with at least 400 coverage snaps. However, he will face his toughest challenge of the season against Aaron Rodgers and his top weapon. Make sure you keep an eye on this matchup, as Ward could end up shadowing Adams for most of the game.

