Packers vs. Broncos highlights Week 7
Watch the highlights from the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.
Watch the highlights from the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Expect to see plenty of Taylor Swift on Thursday night.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
This isn't the best Thursday night matchup of the NFL season.
What kind of interest will Randy Gregory get after being cut?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.