Packers vs. Bills: How to watch, stream or listen to preseason finale

In this article:

The Green Bay Packers finish up the 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo against the Bills.

Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the preseason finale:

What: Green Bay Packers (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CDT

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Referee: Brad Allen

TV Channels: Packers TV Network, NFL Network

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 88, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: Statewide in Wisconsin (see TV Channels for additional areas), nationwide on NFL Network

