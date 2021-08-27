Packers vs. Bills: How to watch, stream or listen to preseason finale
The Green Bay Packers finish up the 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo against the Bills.
Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the preseason finale:
What: Green Bay Packers (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)
When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CDT
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Referee: Brad Allen
TV Channels: Packers TV Network, NFL Network
Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 88, Streaming 811)
Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Televised Areas: Statewide in Wisconsin (see TV Channels for additional areas), nationwide on NFL Network
Top positional battles to watch during Packers preseason finale
How many roster spots are still open entering Packers' preseason finale?