Packers vs. Bills: Live updates, highlights, scoring plays from SNF
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak and create a signature win when Matt LaFleur’s team faces the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.
The Packers have never won in Buffalo, but this team has also won 13 straight primetime games.
Follow along with Packers Wire as we provide live updates, highlights and scoring plays from SNF.
Inactives
Packers inactives
Bills inactives
Live score
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
1
2
3
4
F
Packers
Bills