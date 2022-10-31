Packers vs. Bills highlights Week 8
Watch all of the highlights between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills from their 'Sunday Night Football' showdown during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's how Giants Twitter reacted to the loss.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine. Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has [more]
Christian McCaffrey has been with the 49ers a little over a week but has learned fast, throwing, running and catching for touchdowns in blowout of Rams.
It's still early, but the Seattle Seahawks landed a rookie class that already looks like the cornerstone of their new era
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
Meanwhile, L.A. was so demoralized that it ran on third-and-16 with more than five minutes to go, a call that Nick Bosa saw as a white flag. “I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early,” he said.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
Necessary first step.