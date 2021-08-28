Packers vs. Bills highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch the highlights from the 2021 preseason Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to reduce their rosters to 53 players. But the Panthers are getting ahead of the curve. In addition to waiving kicker Joey Slye, Carolina has cut six players on Saturday. The Panthers announced offensive tackle Martez Ivey, receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher, and linebacker Jonathan Celestin [more]
Taking a look at the WR room before the Colts make their final roster cuts.
The Steelers have begun trimming the roster from 80 to 53.
The Steelers certainly could have used Gardner Minshew II.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
It’s not quite a 19-game winning streak in meaningless action, but it’s still a record. A new rule change applied for the first time in NFL history on Friday night in the Eagles-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Jets fans who paid to see the only preseason home game of the season didn’t see Zach Wilson [more]
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich fears the worst with Ehlinger's knee injury.
The Steelers gave quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph the night off so they could get a good look at backups Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs in Friday night’s preseason finale. It did not go well. Haskins started and played poorly, while Dobbs entered the game in the third quarter and got hurt. Steelers coach [more]
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.” Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in Philadelphia. The Jaguars are trading [more]
Everything to know from the Packers' showdown with the BIlls in the preseason finale.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
In an alternate reality, Cox could've been on Dallas' roster by the draft's second round. Now he has all the motivation along with talent. A look at his circumstances and backstory. | From @CDPiglet
The Chicago Bears must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Tribune is tracking all of the moves as they assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season. Check back for updates. Thursday The Bears cut fourth-year wide receiver Javon Wims. Wims, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, played in 33 games over three seasons with the Bears. He had 28 ...
Patriots analyst Scott Zolak's opinion of Cam Newton and rap music is more dangerous than the usual bad take, and here's why.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
See the stock report from the Vikings' loss to the Chiefs.
Colts HC Frank Reich on Sam Ehlinger's knee injury: 'It didn't look good'
Instant analysis of Eagles acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022