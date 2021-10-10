Packers vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream or listen to Week 5 matchup

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in a battle of early-season division leaders on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will be broadcast to a select regional audience on FOX. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will broadcast the contest.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)
When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon CDT
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Referee: Bill Vinovich
TV Channels: FOX
DirecTV: Channel 710
Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 386, Streaming 811)
Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Televised Areas:

Preview

Packers vs. Bengals: 5 things to watch and a prediction

Predictions

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 5 at Cincinnati Bengals

Injury report

Analyzing Packers’ injury report for Week 5 at Bengals

Related

Packers place CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

New Packers LB Jaylon Smith will wear No. 9

