Packers vs. Bengals preview: 7 things to know about Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to gain some incredible momentum five weeks into the season if they can take down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

No easy task — Green Bay boasts Aaron Rodgers under center, and while the Packers have some notable injuries, as Bengals fans know all too well, a great quarterback can mask any issue.

Here’s a look at everything to know about the critical Week 5 matchup.

Game information

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 10 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: Fox

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 82 degrees

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Opponent Wire site: Packers Wire

Last meeting: Packers 27, Bengals 24 in OT (Week 3, 2017)

Sep 24, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals might lead this series 7-6, but it is the Packers that escaped with a win in the most recent meeting. That was a Week 3 affair in 2017 that went to overtime after the Bengals took a 21-7 lead into halftime, only to score three more points the rest of the way. Andy Dalton threw two scores compared to three by Rodgers.

Packers QB: Aaron Rodgers

Sep 17, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a team mate during the game against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers had a rocky Week 1, throwing two picks in an odd, 38-3 loss to New Orleans. He hasn’t thrown a pick since and his team hasn’t lost either. He’s thrown eight touchdowns over three victories and for the season has completed 64.5 percent of his passes.

Packers players to watch

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) picks up a first down on a reception during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

WR Davante Adams: Fans know all about Rodgers, but don’t forget Adams, who might be the best wideout in the league. He’s already caught 31 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown with five plays of 20-plus yards.

RB Aaron Jones: The franchise back has only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, but he’s scored twice and has three receiving touchdowns.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: Campbell has been a surprise breakout with 40 total tackles and one interception, earning an 82.2 PFF grade already.

Edge Rashan Gary: Gary is one of several pass-rushers who could wreak some havoc on Sunday. He’s got 1.5 sacks to his name already.

Injuries to know

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Packers will miss star corner Jaire Alexander and starting center Josh Myers. Two more offensive linemen are questionable. The Bengals listed Trae Waynes and Trey Hopkins as questionable, though both are expected to be able to give it a go. Ditto for running back Joe Mixon.

Key matchup: Bengals DL vs. Packers OL

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals defensive line was going to be a focal point regardless of how healthy the Green Bay line entered the game. But with it missing at least its starting center, the focus becomes even more apparent — the Bengals need to get pressure consistently to ruin Rodgers’ timing. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the front seven should be able to do that just fine. But coercing out some game-changing mistakes from the Packers offense sure wouldn’t hurt, either.

Key storyline: Momentum

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow looks great. The defense is a strength for the first time in years. The offense, when called like it was during the second half of that win over Jacksonville, has elite upside that can hang with anyone. If it can all come together again, the Bengals could nail down a 4-1 record before a three-game road trip that includes Baltimore.

