Lamar Jackson’s historic performance on ‘MNF’ was a thing of absolute beauty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lamar Jackson is just unreal.
Lamar Jackson is just unreal.
Jon Gruden stepped down as Raiders head coach less than four seasons into a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed after leaving the "MNF" booth.
Matt Nagy was impressed with the Bears run game in Sunday's win against the Raiders.
Georgia finds itself in a most unusual position.
The Ravens found the end zone on each of their final four possessions to overturn a 22-3 deficit.
The Packers climbed in the USA TODAY power rankings for the third straight week.
Raiders HC Jon Gruden informs coaching staff that he will resign
The Ravens pulled out a thrilling 31-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5
Matt Amodio's "Jeopardy!" reign has come to an end. The champion fell to third place Monday, behind competitors Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s work in bringing his team back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Monday night was called “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen” by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The reaction on the other side was different. Colts head coach Frank Reich regretted getting conservative in the [more]
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon.
We take a look at five takeaways from the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Colts
Colts QB Carson Wentz said the team lacks a 'killer instinct' to finish games.
Fox has taken plenty of flak for the fact that, in various markets, the network switched from the thrilling ending to the Packers-Bengals game to the start of the late-afternoon doubleheader games, Giants-Cowboys or 49ers-Cardinals. The truth is that FOX was simply following league rules. Fox had no qualms about blaming the switch on the [more]
What an ugly day.
A small plane crashed into multiple homes on Monday in Southern California, killing at least two people, including a UPS employee.
Cameras caught Robby Anderson yelling at someone after Sam Darnold’s third interception of the day.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday and he hit four field goals over the course of the game, but it was not one of the veteran’s best days as a professional. Crosby missed three other field goal attempts, including one on the last play of regulation and another [more]
The Rush: Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach after racist, sexist, homophobic emails surface
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens on a game-winning drive in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Ravens trailed 25-9 in the 4th Quarter and capped off the comeback with a touchdown throw from Jackson to WR Marquise Brown in overtime.
Studs and (mostly) duds from Washington's 33-22 loss to the Saints in Week 6.