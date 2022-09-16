Packers vs. Bears: How to watch, listen, stream 2022 home opener

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field in Week 2 for the team’s home opener on Sunday night.

Can Matt LaFleur’s team rebound from another Week 1 disaster and score a big NFC North win?

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 2 game:

What: Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Channels: NBC

Radio: Packers Radio Network, also streamed on Packers.com, Westwood One Sports

Stream: NFL+ (local)

Televised Areas: Nationally televised on NBC

