Packers vs. Bears recap: Everything to know from Week 6

The Green Bay Packers overcame an early deficit and beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, securing the team’s fifth straight win after an 0-1 start.

Aaron Rodgers created three total touchdowns, Aaron Jones produced over 100 total yards and the Packers defense got a key turnover and held the Bears to only two scoring drives.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ 24-14 win over the Bears on Sunday:

Final score: Packers 24, Bears 14

1 2 3 4 F PACKERS (5-1) 0 10 7 7 24 BEARS (3-3) 7 0 0 7 14

The game changed when...

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26).

…Darnell Savage intercepted rookie Justin Fields in the end zone to end the Bears’ second drive. Chicago was already up 7-0 and driving for another score, but Fields thought he had a free play and threw one up for grabs. Officials didn’t call offsides, and Savage ran down the poor throw in the end zone. The Packers got the ball back, went down the field and scored to tie the game. It was the start of a 17-0 run for Green Bay.

The game was over when...

…Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark beat a double team and sacked Fields on the Bears’ final drive of the fourth quarter. The sack set up 4th-and-26, and Fields’ desperation throw into the end zone fell incomplete. Up 10 points, the Packers took over and killed the rest of the fourth-quarter clock.

Packers standouts

RB Aaron Jones: He created 110 total yards, including a 28-yard run and a 12-yard touchdown catch.

QB Aaron Rodgers: He completed only 17 passes for 195 yards, but he threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third. His passer rating was 128.0.

DL Kenny Clark: Both of his sacks came on the final drive, including an 11-yard loss on third down that essentially ended the game.

WR Davante Adams: Despite only five total targets, the All-Pro receiver produced a 32-yard catch and a 41-yard catch.

What it means

This was another big win, especially on the road against a division rival. Despite a few major injuries, the Packers are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the division, with a two-game lead in the NFC North after six weeks. Once again, Matt LaFleur’s team overcame a rough start early and a few more in-game injuries to beat the Bears at Soldier Field, where the Packers have won 11 of the last 12 games. It’s very early, but Green Bay is charting a path towards a third straight NFC North title.

Play of the game: "I still own you!"

Rodgers screamed, “I still own you! I still own you!” to the crowd at Soldier Field after giving the Packers a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run.

What's next

The Packers will welcome the Washington Football Team to Lambeau Field next Sunday. Last year’s NFC East champion, Washington is now 2-4 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers will be wearing their new throwback uniforms.

