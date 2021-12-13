Packers vs. Bears recap: Everything to know from Week 14

The Green Bay Packers used four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and three takeaways from the defense to help survive an unrelenting special teams meltdown during a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ win in Week 14:

Final score: Packers 45, Bears 30

1 2 3 4 F BEARS (4-9) 3 24 0 3 30 PACKERS (10-3) 0 21 17 7 45

The game changed when...

… the Packers scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the second half and take control of the game. Aaron Jones finished off a 75-yard drive to open the third quarter with a 3-yard score, and then he caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on an improvised play from Aaron Rodgers just one play after Preston Smith delivered a strip-sack of Justin Fields. A 27-21 deficit quickly turned into a 35-27 advantage.

The game was over when...

… cornerback Chandon Sullivan intercepted Fields on fourth down after the Bears recovered an onside kick down 15 points. Before the special teams gaffe, the Packers delivered a dagger of sorts when Davante Adams caught a 3-yard touchdown to put Green Bay up 45-27 with about four minutes to go.

What it means

The Packers got to 10 wins and moved to within one game of clinching the NFC North title. The division can be wrapped up and a playoff spot clinched with a Packers win over the Ravens or a Vikings loss next week. Once again, Matt LaFleur’s team overcame a slow start and some in-game adversity and injuries to win. The offense scored over 30 points for the third straight game, and Aaron Rodgers threw four more touchdown passes, giving him 10 over the three-game stretch. If the offense can keep ascending, and the defense keeps providing big plays, this team will enter the postseason as one of the top Super Bowl favorites. The special teams issues are many and need to get cleaned up, but the Packers are tough, resilient and deep.

Packers standouts

QB Aaron Rodgers: His toe is still hurting, but he keeps producing. He completed 29 of 37 passes, threw four touchdown passes and finished with a passer rating of 141.1.

WR Davante Adams: He caught 10 total passes, including two scores. He converted a handful of important third downs, and his 38-yard score before the half was crucial.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: He delivered a game-high 16 tackles despite missing most of the week of practice while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

OLB Preston Smith: His strip-sack set up a touchdown, and he led the Packers with two total sacks and three quarterback hits.

CB Rasul Douglas: He became the first Packers player since Hall of Famer Herb Adderley to deliver an interception returned for a touchdown in back-to-back games.

WR Allen Lazard: He converted an early third down with a 32-yard catch, and he made good on Matt LaFleur’s aggressive call with a 2-yard touchdown catch on fourth down. After struggling going into the bye, he bounced back with six catches for 75 yards and a score.

Play of the game: Davante Dagger

What's next

After winning back-to-back games at home, the Packers will go back on the road to play the Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday. Green Bay hasn’t faced John Harbaugh’s team since 2017. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status is unclear due to a sprained ankle suffered on Sunday.

