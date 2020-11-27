Packers vs. Bears preview: Going Behind Enemy Lines with Bears Wire

The Green Bay Packers (7-3) and Chicago Bears (5-5) will meet on Sunday night for a crucial NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.

The outcome of the contest will help establish the favorite for the division crown in 2020.

To help break down Sunday’s showdown, we sat down with Alyssa Barbieri, the managing editor of Bears Wire, to get answers to these seven questions:

The Bears have lost four straight games after starting 5-1. What went right early on, and what's going wrong now?

Bears Wire: It’s been pretty consistent all season, where Chicago’s defense and special teams have been reliable while the offense has been liability. Although, to be fair, the Bears offense looked decent through the first three games of the season. But they definitely benefitted from an easy schedule against some pretty bad teams. Once they started facing some quality opponents, we saw just how bad this Bears offense actually is. They weren’t helped by injuries on the offensive line, which knocked out left guard James Daniels and right tackle Bobby Massie. The Bears won close games during that 5-1 start, which was because their offense was able to do just enough. That hasn’t been the case in this four-game losing streak, where Chicago has lost four winnable games.

Regardless of who is playing QB, the Bears have struggled throwing the ball. Why is this offense only averaging 6.0 yards per attempt in 2020?

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Bears Wire: There isn’t just one issue with this Bears offense, it would be so much easier if there was. But with a combination of poor play-calling, quarterback play, offensive line struggles and the lack of a run game, this Bears offense has become one-dimensional. With Mitchell Trubisky likely getting the starting nod at QB, this Bears offense could look a little different, although not significantly better. In the first couple of games, Chicago found success with Trubisky under center, which helped the offensive line, the run game and the success of play action. We’ll see if offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who’s calling plays for Matt Nagy, will get back to basics where Chicago’s offense looked mediocre, which would certainly be an upgrade at this point.

The defense looks like it's still playing at an elite level. How can this group give Aaron Rodgers problems?

Bears Wire: They’re going to need their best pass rushers to step up, including Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Mack has a knack for showing up on primetime this season and throughout his career. But Quinn has been a big disappointment this season, and the Bears are waiting for him to play like a $70-million pass rusher. Something that defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano hasn’t done much is blitz, which is something that could certainly benefit an already solid pass rush. We’ll see if that’s something he dials up, especially as Rodgers has been one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season. A big factor in the success of the pass rush will be the status of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is still nursing a hamstring injury suffered a couple of weeks ago. He’s been a big part of Chicago’s pass rush from the interior, and his absence would certainly make things a lot easier on Rodgers.

How has former Packers TE Jimmy Graham looked in Chicago?

Bears Wire: Graham has been one of the better players on offense, which says more about how bad this Bears offense has been than anything. But considering the struggles at tight end last season, he’s been a breath of fresh air. Graham has been at his best as a threat in the red zone, where he’s already matched his five-touchdown total in two seasons with the Packers through 10 games with the Bears. But it’s hard to justify his overall production when looking at his $16 million price tag.

The Packers special teams are really struggling. Can the Bears take advantage there?

Bears Wire: I definitely think there’s an opportunity to take advantage on special teams, especially for a Bears special teams unit that got a boost from Cordarrelle Patterson’s 104-yard kickoff return against the Vikings. Chicago is getting back one of its best special teamers in Sherrick McManis, who gets the job done every time. Plus, every time Patterson is back there receiving kicks, there’s an opportunity for him to score. As has been true all season with the Bears, it’s been the defense and special teams mopping up after the offense, and this feels like that’ll be the case once again on Sunday night.

What needs to happen for the Bears to pull off the upset?

Bears Wire: A miracle? No, but pretty simple the offense needs to execute like a competent unit. All season, Chicago’s defense has kept the team in a position to win. And more often than not, the offense has squandered those opportunities. The defense and special teams have done their part this season, and if the Bears are to have any hope in this game, they need their offense to put up 20-plus points.

Prediction?

Bears Wire: The last five games between these two teams have been one-score games, and I definitely see that continuing. But it’s hard to feel confident that this Bears offense can do anything other than get in their own way. Chicago’s defense keeps it close, but Green Bay wins it easily. Packers 24, Bears 17