Packers vs. Bears preview: Behind Enemy Lines with Bears Wire
The Green Bay Packers (12-3) and Chicago Bears (8-7) will write the latest chapter in the oldest rivalry in the NFL on Sunday at Soldier Field. And there’s a lot on the line.
The season finale will feature two teams attempting to secure playoff positioning. The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win, while the Bears can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win.
To preview Sunday’s showdown, we sat down with Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire to get answers to these five questions:
Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense have heated up a little bit over the last month. What's been the biggest difference?
Bears Wire: There’s been a number of factors that have contributed to the offense’s success, from Matt Nagy handing over play-calling duties to OC Bill Lazor to Trubisky’s return to better play from the offensive line. But the biggest difference has been Chicago’s attention to running the football with David Montgomery, who has been sensational over the last five weeks. The Bears have been searching for an identity on offense for the last two years, and it starts with establishing the run. Give Nagy a lot of credit, while it did take him far too long to realize it, he admitted his shortcomings by handing over play-calling, going back to Trubisky and running an offense that fits the strengths of his players. And it’ll likely save his job in 2021.
David Montgomery and Allen Robinson have been great, but is anyone else on the Bears offense stepping up?
Bears Wire: The offensive line has been a big reason for the offense’s turnaround over the last few weeks. While it was ugly at times, amid injuries and COVID-19, the Bears finally found a nice combination that has paid dividends for this offense. The offensive line has done a good job protecting Trubisky and opening holes for Montgomery. But it’s been the play of the interior offensive linemen, notably undrafted free agents center Sam Mustipher and guard Alex Bars, that have showed they have bright futures with this team. I’d also throw in receiver Darnell Mooney, who has quietly been having an impressive rookie season in Chicago. Mooney plays like a seasoned veteran, and he brings speed, great hands and runs great routes.
The Packers hung 41 points on the Bears in November. Is Chicago's defense trending in the right direction since the last meeting?
Bears Wire: The Bears defense has hit a bit of a rough patch due to a number of reasons, but they haven’t been the same since their last meeting with the Packers. Chicago has given up 25.2 points per game over the last five weeks, including 41 against Green Bay, 34 against Detroit and 27 against Minnesota. The defense needs a big game on Sunday to give their offense a chance in this game. With cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine out on Sunday, the onus falls on Chicago’s pass rush to bring pressure on Rodgers and make it a little more difficult to find the likes of Davante Adams, who the Packers will likely try to match-up with cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor.
Who is one player on each side of the ball needing to play well for the Bears on Sunday?
Bears Wire: On offense, it’s Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky has looked better since returning from his benching, he had a disappointing outing back in Week 12, where he turned the ball over three times. Trubisky needs to play mistake-free football against the Packers to give the Bears a chance to win the game. It’ll be on Nagy and Lazor to make him as comfortable as possible, which starts with running the football, opening up play-action and utilizing his mobility. On defense, it’s Khalil Mack, who has shown an ability to take over games – especially in this rivalry. If there was ever a game where Mack needed to have one of those signature performances, it’s this one. The Bears need their highest-paid player to step up in the biggest game of the season. I’d even throw in Robert Quinn, who has had a disappointing season. Chicago needs to pressure Rodgers if they hope to stand a chance, and they need their big-name pass rushers to rise to the occasion.
The Bears win if...? The Bears lose if...?
Bears Wire: The Bears win if their defense can find a way to frustrate Rodgers and Chicago’s offense plays mistake-free football, especially as Green Bay is a team that capitalizes on other team’s mistakes. Simply put, the Bears need to play the best game of the season to stand a chance. The Bears lose if they get behind early, commit costly mistakes and their defense fails to bring pressure on Rodgers. It’s going to start with the pass rush, which Chicago needs to help alleviate the pressure off Shelley and Vildor, who face a daunting challenge of facing Adams and this Packers receiving corp.