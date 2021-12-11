Packers vs. Bears preview: Who has the advantage in Week 14?

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to sweep the series with the Chicago Bears for the third consecutive season when the two long-time rivals meet for a primetime showdown at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

The Packers are 9-3 and coming out of the bye week, while the Bears have lost six of the last seven games and are desperate for a win.

Football is a complicated game, but finding the reasons for winning individual matchups between teams is often a straightforward exercise. What wins games? Excellent quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, taking care of the football and taking it away, controlling the important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of the injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Zach Kruse from Packers Wire and Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play

Bears Wire: Quarterback Justin Fields will make his return to the starting lineup on Sunday night after missing the last two games with cracked ribs. While the result probably won’t be different than if Andy Dalton or Nick Foles were suiting up, it gives fans something to look forward to in this game as Fields continues his development. The last time Fields played in prime time, he orchestrated what should’ve been a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes against the Steelers, stepping up in a big moment. We’ll see if Fields can rise to the occasion once again under the lights – and let’s hope the coaches let him air it out a little bit.

Packers Wire: Aaron Rodgers is still nursing a toe injury, but the Packers still enjoy a big advantage at the game’s most important position in this matchup. Justin Fields is progressing, and he has all the physical talent in the world, but he’s still a young player learning his way, and it’s possible missing two games with a rib injury will stunt his growth a little bit here to end the season. Rodgers has thrown 57 career touchdown passes against Chicago, and the Packers are 22-5 in games started by Rodgers against the Bears. Through 12 games in 2021, Rodgers has the third-highest passer rating in football, with 23 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

Advantage: Packers

Line of scrimmage

Bears Wire: The Bears have the third most sacks in the NFL with 33. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn is coming off a dominant November, where he had 5.5 sacks in three games – and that was without Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. Chicago needs a strong outing from Quinn and Trevis Gipson to bring some pressure on Aaron Rodgers. For the first time in a month, Hicks will suit up for Chicago against their biggest rivals, where the hope is he can be his dominant self in the middle of that defensive line. The Bears offensive line has been decent this season, but they’ve also allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL. With Fields making his return after suffering cracked ribs, they need to protect their rookie quarterback against a good Packers pass rush. The strength of the line this season has been in run blocking, and they’re going to need a strong outing to establish the run early with David Montgomery.

Packers Wire: The Packers are missing three preferred starters along the offensive line, creating a chance for the Bears to even this game at line of scrimmage. Despite missing key players, the Packers offensive line has still performed admirably, especially in pass protection. The Bears must stop the run and keep consistent pressure on Rodgers to have a chance. Protecting Justin Fields will be another big key. The Packers defense – led by Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark – was able to keep him under pressure for much of the first meeting. The Bears must win this category on Sunday night to have a chance to win, but I’m tempted to say this one looks like a draw, or possibly even leaning Packers. In terms of ESPN’s win rate, the Packers own a slight advantage in run stop win rate, pass block win rate and run block win rate, while the Bears have a slight advantage in pass rush win rate.

Advantage: Packers

Turnovers

Bears Wire: Protecting the football on offense and taking the football away on defense have been points of emphasis for the Bears this season, and it’s something they’ve struggled with this year. After a four-interception performance by Andy Dalton against the Cardinals, the Bears have a -8 turnover differential – the fourth worst in the NFL – through 13 weeks, where they have 11 takeaways and have turned the ball over 19 times. As the Bears prepare to face the Packers, this is a game where Chicago can’t afford to make any mistakes to make things even worse against a team that’s had their number.

Packers Wire: Big advantage here for the Packers, who are plus-nine in turnovers this season. Green Bay’s 10 giveaways are the fewest in the NFL, and only seven teams have more total takeaways (18). Overall, the Packers are 9-0 when they get at least one takeaway in 2021. The guess here is Justin Fields and the Bears are much more likely to give the ball away, especially in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers has only four interceptions this season, including just one at Lambeau Field. The Packers have created at least two takeaways in all five games at home this season and are plus-seven overall at home.

Advantage: Packers

Situational

Bears Wire: The Bears defense has been good in the red zone this season, whether it’s holding teams to a field goal or forcing a turnover on downs. They’re allowing teams to score a touchdown on 55.81% of trips inside the red zone, which ranks 11th in the NFL. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of the league’s worst offenses has struggled to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns, as Chicago has scored a touchdown on 54.84% of trips inside the red zone, which ranks 25th. Third down conversions remain a struggle for the Bears offense, where they’ve converted just 34.25% of third downs, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Chicago’s defense has done an okay job getting teams off the field on third down, allowing teams to convert on third down 40.67% of the time, which ranks 18th.

Packers Wire: This is another area where the Bears must find an advantage. The Packers haven’t been great on third down or in the red zone on either side of the ball this season. Getting off the field on third down and taking advantage of every opportunity in the scoring area will be vital to the Bears pulling off the upset. Chicago’s offense has been terribly situationally, so it might be up to the Bears defense to create an edge on Sunday night.

Advantage: Even

Injury situation

Bears Wire: Chicago is the healthiest they’ve been in over a month heading into this game, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first start in the last three games after suffering cracked ribs. For the first time in a month, receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) will suit up in what could be their final Packers game as Bears. Running back David Montgomery was a surprise addition to the injury report on Wednesday with shoulder, groin and glute injuries, but he’s since been removed from the injury report. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and edge rusher Cassius Marsh have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Packers Wire: The Packers are getting healthier, but this team is still missing several key players. Elgton Jenkins, David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith aren’t available. Randall Cobb is out. Even Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an injury. The Bears don’t have Khalil Mack, but Matt Nagy’s team is in much better shape entering this game. The Packers have proven to be tough and resilient playing through a difficult injury situation all season.

Advantage: Bears

Verdict: Advantage Packers

The Packers are at home and enjoy clear advantages at quarterback and in the turnover department, and it’s tempting to say Matt LaFleur’s team is better at the line of scrimmage and situationally, too. The formula for winning at Lambeau Field has remained the same for so many years: get terrific play from Aaron Rodgers and win the turnover battle. The Bears must dominate at the line on both sides of the ball to help negate some of the obvious advantages for the Packers. Unless this team finally crumbles under the weight of all the missing players, this is a game the Packers should win.

