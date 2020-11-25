Packers vs. Bears preview: 6 things to know about Week 12

The Green Bay Packers (7-3) and Chicago Bears (5-5) will face off at Lambeau Field for the first meeting in 2020 between the two long-time rivals on Sunday night.

The Packers, who lead the NFC North by two games after 11 weeks, can take a commanding lead in the division entering December by beating the Bears in primetime.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 12 matchup with the Bears:

Game information

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 7:20 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TV: NBC TV coverage map: National broadcast

Last meeting: Packers 21, Bears 13 (12/15/2019)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

A fourth-down touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams and two third-quarter rushing touchdowns from Aaron Jones helped the Packers build a 21-3 lead, and despite 10 points from Chicago in the fourth quarter, Matt LaFleur's team held on for an 8-point victory. Adams caught seven passes for 103 yards and a score, and the Packers defense forced three turnovers, sacked Mitchell Trubisky three times and made three stops on fourth down. On the final play, the Bears attempted several laterals and had a chance to score but were stopped inside the 10-yard line. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Packers in LaFleur's first season as coach. Packers vs. Bears, all-time: 99-95-6

Last week recap

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Packers were unable to protect a 14-point halftime lead and eventually lost in overtime to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Aaron Rodgers threw three first-half touchdown passes, but the Packers also had four total turnovers, including a fumbled kickoff return in the fourth quarter and a fumble in overtime, setting up the game-ending field goal. The Bears had a bye week in Week 11. Matt Nagy's team went into the bye after losing four-straight games, including a 6-point loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Story continues

Team ranks

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:

GB CHI Points per game 30.8 (3rd) 19.1 (31st) Points allowed per game 25.8 (17th) 20.9 (6th) Takeaway differential 0 (15th) -3 (22nd) Passing yards per game 277 (6th) 222 (25th) Rushing yards per game 115 (14th) 78 (32nd) Passing yards allowed per game 230 (13th) 225 (10th) Rushing yards allowed per game 113 (13th) 115 (14th) DVOA rank 9th 18th PFF overall grade rank 5th 14th

Bears QB: ?

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As of Wednesday, the Bears' starting quarterback for Sunday remains uncertain. Nick Foles (hip) and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) are both dealing with injuries, making it possible Tyler Bray will get to start at Lambeau Field. Foles and Trubisky struggled during the final 10 games. Combined, the pair threw 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions with a passer rating under 85.0. Trubisky, the season-opening starter, was benched after only three starts. Bray has only played in two career games, including the end of Chicago's Week 10 loss to Minnesota.

Bears players to know

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Khalil Mack: He's still a game-wrecking edge rusher. Over 10 games, he has 6.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and an interception. LB Roquan Smith: He leads the NFL in tackles for losses (15) and is third in total tackles (96) entering Week 12. Another elite inside linebacker for the Packers to deal with in 2020. WR Allen Robinson: The Bears' best offensive weapon, he's the team leader in catches (63), receiving yards (755) and total yards. DL Akiem Hicks: One of the game's best interior disruptors. He leads the Bears in quarterbacks hits (14). TE Jimmy Graham: The former Packers tight end has a team-high five touchdown catches in 2020, but he's averaging only 5.3 yards per target.