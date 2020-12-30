Packers vs. Bears preview: 5 things to know about season finale

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) and Chicago Bears (8-7) will face off Sunday at Soldier Field in the 2020 regular-season finale.

Both teams are going into the final game with a lot to play for in terms of playoff positioning.

Here are five things to know about Week 17:

Game information

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, 3:25 p.m. CT Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Spread: Packers -5.5 TV coverage map: (Added later Wednesday)

What's on the line

The rivalry will take on added significance on Sunday due to the importance of the outcome to playoff seeding in the NFC. Both the Packers and Bears have something big to play for in the finale. The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Bears or a loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers or a loss by the Arizona Cardinals to the Los Angeles Rams.

First meeting: Packers 41, Bears 25 (Week 12, Nov. 29)

The Packers scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead and eventually held a 41-10 advantage before the Bears scored a pair of late touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams rushed for 163 total yards and the Packers defense turned over Mitchell Trubisky three times, including once on a fumble return for a touchdown by Preston Smith. The Packers were 3-for-3 on fourth down, held the ball for nearly 38 minutes and didn't have a turnover or give up a sack. David Montgomery ran for 112 yards and Allen Robinson caught a pair of touchdowns for the Bears, who have won three of the last four games since the 41-25 defeat at Lambeau Field. Packers hold a 100-95-6 edge in the series all-time.

Last week recap

The Packers got four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers, three receiving touchdowns from Davante Adams, two rushing touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and an inspiring effort from the defense against Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry during a 40-14 rout of the Tennessee Titans. The victory didn't clinch the No. 1 seed for the Packers, but it was arguably the most complete and dominant win of the season for Matt LaFleur's team. The Bears also routed an AFC South foe, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 41-17 final on the road. Former Packer Jimmy Graham caught two touchdown passes, Allen Robinson caught 10 passes, and Roquan Smith intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. After the Jaguars tied the game at 10, the Bears scored 31 straight points to create the blowout and keep playoff hopes alive and well for Week 17.

Team ranks

