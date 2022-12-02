Packers vs Bears prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 4

Packers vs Bears Prediction Game Preview

Packers vs Packers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Packers (3-9), Packers (4-8)

Why Packers Will Win

There’s a chance we get a Nathan Peterman sighting.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to go with his array of injures, and Justin Fields is supposed to play through his separated shoulder. However, if Fields gets hurt more and gets knocked out, it’s Peterman’s offense to run with backup Trevor Siemian out for the season.

Even with AJ Dillon hurting, the Packers will rely on the ground game that will pound and pound some more on a Chicago defense that’s getting hammered hard by everyone.

Green Bay ran for over 200 yards in the first meeting – a 27-10 win – and it should get there again. The formula will be easy. Run and keep running, and then use Rodgers to hit the deep shot against the NFL’s worst defense at allowing big yards – it gives up over seven yards per attempt.

Why Bears Will Win

Fields is back.

It’s still a question whether or not he’ll be able to rip off big runs like he normally does – the shoulder injury is still a problem – but that might not matter.

This is a far cry from the 2021 Packers that rolled to the No. 1 seed. Counting the resting final week loss to the Lions and the home playoff gack to the 49ers, they’re 4-11 in their last five games with two of the wins in overtime.

The offense is bad, the run defense worse, and even if Fields isn’t quite himself, there should be decent enough production from David Montgomery and the rest of the parts in the backfield to pound away.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Running well hasn’t exactly equaled wins for Chicago.

It’s still Aaron Rodgers, they’re still the Chicago Bears. There will be a late Fields interception here, and a heartbreaking big pass play from 12 there, and it’ll be a close, tough fight between two bad teams.

It’ll be entertaining.

Packers vs Bears Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, Chicago 20

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Packers vs Bears Must See Rating: 3

