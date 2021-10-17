Packers vs. Bears highlights Week 6
Watch the highlights of the Week 6 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Jonathan Taylor had franchise-record 83-yard run, and quarterback Carson Wentz led the kind of offensive attack the Colts were expecting this season.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting [more]
Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry [more]
The Jags won a game.
It’s almost hard to believe what Sam Darnold’s first-half passer rating is Sunday.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Expect rounds of denials, but any list of names at LSU begins with Jimbo Fisher because of Woodward’s long and strong relationship with him.
College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.
The game between Tennessee and Ole Miss was halted for over 15 minutes as Tennessee fans threw debris on the field late in the game.
In the aftermath of the resignation of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, we outlined the various factors that relate to whether he’ll receive further compensation under his supposed 10-year, $100 million deal. One possibility was a settlement of his ongoing claim to guaranteed pay. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a settlement has not yet [more]
Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
It doesn't get much uglier than what happened in Knoxville on Saturday night. The question is what's going to be done about it.
Alabama freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall tweets frustration following Alabama's win over Mississippi State.
There were highs and lows in Week 7 in college football. Georgia, LSU and Iowa were among the winners and losers from the field Saturday.
Jon Gruden got what he deserved, there’s no question about that. However, did he deserve to get what he got at the specific moment that he got it? More importantly, did the Raiders deserve to have to endure the Gruden controversy during football season? It’s a fair question. It’s an important question. The timing of [more]
What they’re saying nationally about Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals
Ed Orgeron will leave LSU following the season.
The Bears got off to a hot start against the Packers. But Darnell Mooney pointed to one play where the momentum changed in their loss.
A get-right game for the Chiefs? Or is that first half still cause for concern?