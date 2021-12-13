Packers vs. Bears: Game thread for ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football” from Lambeau Field.

Can the Packers come out of the bye and improve to 10-3 after 14 weeks, or will the rival Bears get back into the playoff hunt with an upset win in Green Bay? The Packers are big favorites to win, and Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against the Bears since taking over the head coaching job in 2019.

Live score: Bears 3, Packers 0

– 1st quarter, 4:21: Cario Santos 23-yard field goal (Bears 3, Packers 0)

Follow along with us in the comments below!