Packers vs. Bears: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The outcome of Sunday’s season finale between the Green Bay Packers (12-3) and Chicago Bears (8-7) will help determine postseason positioning for both teams and shape the look of the playoffs in the NFC.

While the Bears can clinch a playoff berth with a win, the Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference with either a win over the Bears or a Seattle Seahawks loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s been a while since a game between the Packers and Bears has meant so much.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday:

Backing Bakhtiari

The Packers have played three games without David Bakhtiari this season, but nothing can really compare to losing a Pro Bowl left tackle to a season-ending injury during a mid-week practice. It's a devastating blow, especially this close to the playoffs, even if the Packers do have enough depth to patch over the hole he's leaving within the offensive line. Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers plan to be flexible with their five starters, but the most likely scenario is still Billy Turner moving back over to left tackle and Rick Wagner starting again at right tackle. How the offensive tackle pair handles business against the Bears' edge rushers will be a focal point on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has been devastatingly effective from clean pockets this season, but keeping pockets clean just got a lot more difficult for the Packers. The offensive line post-Bakhtiari has a tough early challenge against the Bears front.

Davante's search

Davante Adams' historic season gets to add one final regular-season chapter. And if he's productive again in Chicago, he'll essentially re-write the Packers' receiving record book for a single season. Adams needs four catches, 192 yards and two touchdowns to set all three records in the team's receiving triple crown. The yards might be a long shot, but four catches and a couple of scores are well within Adams' range, especially with the Bears missing cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine. Adams is going into the season finale leading the NFL in catches per game (8.4), receiving yards per game (102.2) and receiving touchdowns per game (1.3), which would all be new team records for a single season. Adams is also catching 76.2 percent of his targets this season, making him one of only two players since 1992 to catch at least 75 percent of his targets and average at least 100 receiving yards per game, joining Michael Thomas in 2019. It isn't hyperbole to say Adams has an opportunity to finish off one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history on Sunday in Chicago.

Turnover tale

After producing only four takeaways in the first seven games, the Packers have created 12 in the previous eight games, including at least one in seven of the games. Three of the takeaways came against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears during the Packers' 41-25 win at Lambeau Field in November. Chicago is playing better on offense over the last month, but Trubisky is still capable of making big mistakes in big spots, and he'll be facing an increasingly opportunistic defense that is getting hands on a lot of passes down the stretch. The Bears will have a chance to win if Trubisky can avoid turnovers. The Packers may run away with it again if he can't.

Stopping the stars

The Bears are getting more out of running back David Montgomery and receiver Allen Robinson to end 2020, but the Packers look well-positioned to handle both on Sunday. Not only did Mike Pettine's defense stand tall against Derrick Henry and the Titans last week, but cornerback Jaire Alexander is playing as well as any perimeter coverage player in football. The Packers don't generally have Alexander shadow receivers, but this might be a spot to do it. If Pettine can keep Montgomery in check early and pester Robinson all game with Alexander, the Bears would have to find other ways to manufacture offense and points. Like Tramon Williams said last year, the Packers want to make Trubisky play quarterback, which means keeping him in the pocket and forcing him to make tough throws in one-dimensional situations. Making Trubisky navigate the situation without game-altering impact from his two best weapons is the ideal scenario.

Situational certainty

The Packers' have enjoyed situational superiority on offense all season. The group ranks second on third down and first in the red zone entering the finale. At least statistically speaking, the Bears should present a situational challenge on Sunday with the sixth-best third-down defense and second-best red-zone defense. The Packers dominated in both areas a month ago, converting their first five third downs and scoring four red-zone touchdowns. Also, the Bears offense is 31st on third down, so the Packers defense should have opportunities to get off the field. Matt LaFleur's team has been nearly unbeatable when dominating situational football this season. The Bears must be a lot better on third down and in the red zone to have a chance on Sunday.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bears 17 (10-5)

The loss of David Bakhtiari in the middle of a week could be devastating for Matt LaFleur’s team, but the injury could also be a rallying point as the Packers attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed. The depth of the offensive line is strong, and Aaron Rodgers should have terrific matchups in the passing game against a defense missing as many as two starters in the secondary. As long as the protection doesn’t implode and the Packers find a way to get one or two takeaways on Mitchell Trubisky, a win in Chicago looks entirely possible. I’m expecting something special from No. 12.