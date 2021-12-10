Packers vs. Bears: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 14

The Green Bay Packers didn’t dominate the Chicago Bears in their first meeting, but they won the time of possession and the turnover battle to come out on top. This time around, Chicago would like nothing more than to stick it to Aaron Rodgers for his “I own you” comments made late in the 24-14 Packers win. Meanwhile, Green Bay could punch their playoff ticket early with a win and some outside help.

This is long and historic rivalry has been one-sided during the Rodgers-era, and even though the Bears have struggled lately, this is not an opponent the Packers can take lightly. The Bears hope to get a boost from rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who missed the last two starts with a rib injury. Fields was pedestrian at best when he faced Green Bay in Week 6, but their defense kept them in it by pressuring Rodgers. Rattling the Packers quarterback with a better offensive output is the best recipe for this 4-8 Chicago team.

Of course, that won’t be easy as the offense has looked really good for the past month while the defense has remained strong, outside of a rough game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Divisional games are usually tough, so let’s look at some key matchups that could decide the outcome in Week 14.

Packers CB Eric Stokes vs. Bears WR Allen Robinson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Robinson is expected to return this week after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. It is highly unlikely he will have to face Jaire Alexander, who is still working his way back from a shoulder injury. That means it will be up to Stokes to cover Chicago’s top receiving threat. Robinson rarely matched up against the rookie in Week 6 on his way to four receptions totaling 53 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, opposing teams have targeted Stokes 16 times in the last two games, so this could be a matchup the Bears try to exploit.

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell vs. Bears RB David Montgomery

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Montgomery has been one of the few bright spots on this Chicago offense. In 8 games, he has rushed for 566 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 154 receiving yards. The Bears’ running back was on to something last week against the Arizona Cardinal as he totaled a season-high for yards from scrimmage. Campbell, who is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list, has provided a huge upgrade at Green Bay’s inside linebacker position, and the Packers will probably need another solid game from him this week. He led the team with six tackles in the first meeting.

Story continues

Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Adams won this matchup handily the first time around with three receptions for 84 yards against Johnson’s coverage. In total, the 92 yards Johnson allowed against the Packers were the most he has given up all season. Adams could be in for a big week to continue his dominant pacing this season. Green Bay’s top wideout is looking to have three consecutive games with at least 100 yards.

Packers DL Kenny Clark vs. Bears OL Cody Whitehair

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Clark was one of the most disruptive players on the field in his last game against Chicago. Of course, it will be tough for Clark to top his two-sack performance, but he has a decent chance to wreak more havoc if he finds himself matchup up with Whitehair. At left guard, Whitehair has allowed three sacks on the year per PFF, with two of those coming from Clark. Whitehair will have his hands full this week against a defensive tackle having an All-Pro season.

1

1