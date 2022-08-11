Packers vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen, stream preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 preseason schedule with a trip to San Francisco to play Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers on Friday night.

Matt LaFleur’s team is expected to rest “select veterans,” including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love will start. Many other key players aren’t expected to play, but roster spots are up for grabs across the rest of LaFleur’s roter.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-0)

When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Channels: Packers TV Network, NFL Network

Radio: Packers Radio Network

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: Packers TV Network, National broadcast (NFL Network)

Local networks: WTMJ-TV, WGBA-TV, WQOW-Eau Claire, WXOX-La Crosse, WKOW-Madison, WAOW-Wausau, KQDS-Duluth/Superior, WLUC-Marquette, WMBD-Peoria, KCCI-Des Moines, KWWL-Cedar Rapids, KTVI-St. Louis, KETV-Omaha, KNDB-Bismarck, KRDK-Fargo, KNDM-Minot, KDLT-Sioux Falls, KYUR-Anchorage, KATN-Fairbanks, KJUD-Juneau

