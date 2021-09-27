Packers vs. 49ers recap: Everything to know from Week 3

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) stormed out to a 17-0 lead and then survived a valiant comeback attempt from the San Francisco 49ers (1-2), using a game-winning drive from Aaron Rodgers and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to secure the 30-28 victory on “Sunday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium,

Here’s everything to know from Week 3:

Final score: Packers 30, 49ers 28

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Packers 10 7 0 13 30 49ers 0 7 7 14 28

The game changed when...

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Every game-winning drive needs a start. On the first play after going down 28-27, Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for 25 important yards to jumpstart the march. Rodgers fit the ball over the outstretched arm of linebacker Fred Warner and into the hands of Adams. Two plays later, Rodgers hit Adams again, this time for 17 yards, setting up the game-winning field goal.

It was over when...

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal faded left to right, ending up right down the middle of the uprights as time expired, giving the Packers three points and a 30-28 victory.

Packers standouts

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

WR Davante Adams: He caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and his two catches on the final drive – after briefly leaving the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit – got the Packers into field goal position. DL Kenny Clark: He finished with two tackles, but don't let the box score fool you. He dominated. QB Aaron Rodgers: He threw two touchdown passes and led the game-winning drive with 37 seconds left. K Mason Crosby: He made all six kicks, including three field goals and the 51-yard game winner.

QB spotlight

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Aaron Rodgers: He completed his first 12 passes and was red-hot early, leading the Packers to a 17-0 lead. He cooled in the second half but still finished with 23 completions for 261 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a passer rating of 113.3. Of his 23 completions, 12 went to Davante Adams. He also hit 40-yard completions to Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jimmy Garoppolo: He took four sacks, threw an interception and was shaky under pressure, but he did lead the 49ers down the field for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. His 40 attempts netted 257 yards. His passer rating ended at 87.2.

Play of the game: Jaire interception

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1442293970646749184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1442293970646749184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpackerswire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F09%2F26%2Fwatch-packers-cb-jaire-alexander-makes-incredible-interception-vs-jimmy-garoppolo%2F

What it means

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

It's only Week 3, but this was a big win. The Packers were without three of their best players – David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith and Elgton Jenkins – and were underdogs on the road in a stadium that has featured some nightmare results in recent years. Matt LaFleur's team started fast, overcame some in-game adversity and then got some late-game heroics to survive. The question marks on defense will persist, but Joe Barry's group did better stopping the run and getting consistent pressure. And the offense survive with a makeshift offensive line against a great front. The Packers are 2-1 – with two primetime wins – since the Week 1 disaster. This team responded well to an early setback and now look much more like the true contender most believed they were entering the season.

What's next

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) to Lambeau Field for a late afternoon kickoff. The Steelers lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

1

1