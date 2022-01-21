Packers vs. 49ers: 4 key matchups to watch in the divisional round

The Green Bay Packers will begin their long road to the Super Bowl on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers. This intriguing matchup is a rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship Game. The Packers hope to get revenge for that pathetic showing, while the 49ers look to avenge a last-second defeat in Week 3.

Green Bay claimed the NFC’s top seed during the regular season, which allowed them to bypass last week’s wild-card round. Coming off a game that nearly slipped away from San Francisco, they will now have to face a fresh and motivated Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had a virtuoso performance in the first meeting when he led his team into a field goal range with 37 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts. Mason Crosby delivered the game-winner from 51 yards to lift his team to a miraculous comeback win.

That game was much different than the 2019 NFC Championship, which saw the 49ers’ offense completely trample the Packers’ run defense. With fresh legs and key players hoping to return, Green Bay hopes to avoid a similar downfall.

There will be plenty to watch out for on Saturday between these two very talented teams but let’s look at four key matchups that will help decide the outcome.

David Bakhtiari vs Nick Bosa

Let’s assume that they will play as both Bakhtiari and Bosa are listed as questionable. Bosa suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, while Bakhtiari missed two practices this week after making his return from a torn ACL in Week 18 of the regular season. Bakhtiari did well in his 27 snaps against the Detroit Lions, but now his status appears to be in question. Meanwhile, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “it’s lookin’ good” when asked about Bosa’s availability for Saturday. Hopefully, we aren’t robbed of this terrific matchup between one of the best pass rushers in the league taking on one of the best pass-blocking tackles.

Davante Adams vs Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley and the 49ers’ defense didn’t fare too well against Adams earlier this season. Adams hauled in 12 catches totaling 132 receiving yards and a touchdown in a win over San Francisco in Week 3. According to Pro Football Focus, Moseley held Adams to 23 yards on three receptions, but that does not include a 32-yard pass interference to set up a Green Bay touchdown. As usual, you can expect Adams to be a focal point of the Packers’ offense, but don’t expect the 49ers to take the same approach. Adams will be double covered a lot more this time around, even though Mosely poses a solid one on one matchup. He surrendered a passer rating of just 72.1 during the regular season and just one touchdown, per PFF. Still, whenever Adams and Moseley are on an island together, it will be worth watching.

Jaire Alexander vs Deebo Samuel

Alexander is trending toward making his return after Matt LaFleur said he was “hopeful” to have his star cornerback for the playoffs. Alexander did play in the first meeting and made a terrific interception against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, he could be shaking off some rust as this would be his first appearance since Week 4. The Packers’ 2018 first-round pick has transformed into one of the NFL’s premier shutdown corners over the last few years, but this week, he will face a tough matchup. Samuel had a breakout year in 2021 as a wide receiver and even went on a tear as a ball carrier during the latter part of the regular season. Alexander needs to account for Samuel no matter where he is on the field.

Kenny Clark vs Daniel Brunskill

Garoppolo nearly gave away last week’s game, so finding ways to rattle Garoppolo will be key for Green Bay’s defense. Perhaps, no one is better suited for that job than the Packers’ Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Clark led the defense with six pressures against the 49ers in their first meeting and also added a sack. Green Bay may try to use Clark to attack one of San Francisco’s most vulnerable offensive linemen at right guard. Brunskill allowed a team-high four pressures against the Packers in Week 3, revealing a possible weak spot. Clark will also have to be strong against the run as he’s mostly been a one-man show along the interior this season.

