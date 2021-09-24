Packers vs. 49ers: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers are 1-2 in their last three meetings with the San Francisco 49ers. The sting from the 2019 NFC Championship Game still lingers, but the 49ers probably remember last year’s 17-point loss just as well.

This week’s matchup is a battle of two potential playoff teams. The 49ers are 2-0 with wins over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Packers are trying to build off last week’s win over the Lions with a statement win in Week 3.

There are plenty of individual matchups to be excited for during this matchup but let’s highlight three that should draw the most attention.

Packers LT vs. Nick Bosa

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

coach Matt LaFleur announced Friday that Elgton Jenkins will be listed as doubtful on this week’s final injury report. Jenkins has done a stellar job at left tackle through the first two games but is a long shot to play against San Francisco. LaFleur will give him the next 48 hours to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Week 2, but if Jenkins isn’t ready to go, Green Bay will have to look elsewhere. More than likely, it will be either Billy Turner or Dennis Kelly replacing Jenkins at left tackle. Either will have the tall task of blocking defensive end Nick Bosa, who has eight pressures and 3.0 sacks already in 2021. Expect the Packers to do everything they can to limit Bosa’s impact. If not, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year could spell trouble for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

Packers WR Randall Cobb vs 49ers CB K’Waun Williams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18).

Both Rodgers and LaFleur want Cobb to be more involved on offense. He has played just 27 snaps this season and has just four receptions for 58 yards. Earlier this week, Rodgers said he would like to see more opportunities for the wide receiver he requested this summer to have back in Green Bay. “That’s part of our responsibility is getting everyone involved in the game plan,” LaFleur said Thursday. “That’s something we have to do a better job with.” More snaps for Cobb this week should put him up against corner K’Waun Williams on multiple occasions. Williams primarily mans the slot for the 49ers’ defense and has allowed two catches on five targets. Cobb vs. Williams will be a fun matchup to watch if LaFleur tries to include the veteran receiver in more packages.

Packers CB Kevin King vs. 49ers slot

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

People are clamoring for Eric Stokes to get more snaps, but everything must come at a price. The Packers prefer to keep King on the field at all times, as he played 98 percent of the snaps in Week 2 against Detroit. That included 22 total snaps in the slot, a career-high for the fifth-year corner. Expect King to spend time in the slot this week, where that will potentially open him up to some unfavorable matchups. San Francisco wide receivers Mohammed Sanu and Deebo Samuel have almost equal slot usage through the first two games. King will have his hands full covering a pair of shifty receivers, which has been a struggle for him throughout his career.

