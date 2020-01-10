Packers need volunteers to shovel snow

It’s now officially the playoffs.

The Packers are expecting so much snow that they’re asking for people to help shovel it.

According to Benita Mathew of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the team has put out the call for 700 volunteers to shovel out Lambeau Field beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Because it’s Green Bay, and, you know, winter, they’re expecting 8 to 10 inches of snow through Sunday, in advance of their divisional round game against the Seahawks.

If you’re into that kind of thing, it’s a good deal, because they’ll pay you $12 an hour, and pay you as soon as you finish (which makes it nearly the only guaranteed money in the NFL).