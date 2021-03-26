Packers use void years to keep Kevin King’s 2021 cap hit low

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin King’s cap number will be lower than Josh Jackson’s in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers used void years – an increasingly popular salary cap mechanism during this offseason – to keep King’s impact on this year’s cap surprisingly low.

In fact, King’s cap hit will only be $1,937,500 this season, or around $50,000 lower than Jackson’s.

King’s one-year deal with the Packers actually includes four voidable years, allowing the team to prorate his $3.75 million signing bonus over five years. Bonuses can be prorated on the cap over a maximum of five years, hence the four extra years tacked onto the deal for the most possible savings this year.

The cap savings now – or $3 million on the cap this year – will be absorbed into next year’s cap as a dead cap hit. The final four years of signing bonus proration – $750,000 per year, for four years – have to be paid on the cap in 2022, when the deal voids, unless the team eventually extends King’s deal at some point before next February.

The mechanism allowed the Packers an opportunity to bring back a starter at a very low price. The team also used void years on restructures for Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby. In terms of the total effect on the cap, the Packers will pay King roughly $5 million over the next two years.

For the player, the cash flow is unaffected. King will get his $3.75 million signing bonus up front, and he’ll be expected to get another shot at free agency at this time next year.

Regardless of how you view King, the team has to be excited about getting back a player who started 25 games at a premium position the last two seasons for less than $2 million on the cap in 2021, especially given the Packers’ cap issues.

Here’s the contract breakdown from Ken Ingalls:

List

Interesting free agent fits and possibilities left for Packers

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Ranking 49ers' best QB options with No. 3 overall pick

    Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all have pros and cons, but who should the 49ers have atop their board?

  • Winners and losers of 2021 NFL draft trades by Dolphins, 49ers and Eagles that shuffle first-round order

    Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft underwent major shifts on Friday when the Eagles, 49ers and Dolphins made deals. But who got the best of the trades?

  • How Patriots could move up in draft if Jimmy Garoppolo is unavailable

    If Jimmy Garoppolo indeed is unavailable in trade discussions, how can the Patriots move up in the draft as the 49ers did Friday? Phil Perry explains.

  • NFL proposal would have Packers play home game overseas in near future

    The NFL's 17-game schedule has opened the door for the Packers to play a home game overseas in the near future.

  • What would it take for Patriots to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo via trade?

    On the heels of a major shakeup at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft -- which involved the 49ers -- our Phil Perry can't help but wonder if the Jimmy Garoppolo possibility is back on the table and what it would take to bring him back to Foxboro.

  • Texas’ Shaka Smart will become the new head coach of Marquette

    Shaka Smart has agreed to become the new head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles program after voluntarily leaving Texas. His career record at Texas was 109-86 overall but was just under .500 in Big 12 play at 52-56. Whoever the next head coach is will have their work cut out for them

  • Interesting free agent fits and possibilities left for Packers

    The Packers haven't been active in free agency, but bargains could be available soon. We highlighted a few interesting possibilities.

  • Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 from Eagles after trade with 49ers

    The Dolphins moved back nine spots in the 2021 draft before moving back up six spots to No. 6.

  • Ray Lewis thinks Ravens need to surround Lamar Jackson with better weapons to win Super Bowl

    Baltimore Ravens and NFL legend Ray Lewis believes in QB Lamar Jackson but says the team has to give him a big-play WR to win a Super Bowl.

  • Seahawks are ‘moving on’ from defensive tackle Jarran Reed

    The Seattle Seahawks are 'moving on' from defensive tackle Jarran Reed, either via a trade or release ahead of the 2021 season.

  • K.J. Wright says Dallas Cowboys are one of his ‘dream teams’

    But the door isn't closed on a return to Seattle just yet.

  • Breaking down the Eagles-Dolphins NFL draft haul using a trade value chart

    The Eagles won their trade with Miami using Jimmy Johnson's trade value chart.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • Report: Mark Emmert orders NCAA probe into tourney disparities

    NCAA president Mark Emmert ordered a probe into how the facilities at the women's NCAA Tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's NCAA Tournament, according to an ESPN report Monday. In a letter obtained by ESPN, Emmert wrote that the organization will seek to discover "exactly how we found ourselves in this situation." A public outcry arose after social media posts from the women's NCAA Tournament "bubble" in San Antonio showed that the weight room was far inferior to that at the men's NCAA Tournament "bubble" in Indianapolis.

  • Changed the Game: After being told she'd fail as a pitcher, Lisa Fernandez became one of the best ever

    When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: The trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games

    Here are the betting trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games in the NCAA men's tournament.

  • Sergio Garcia knocks Lee Westwood out of WGC Match Play with play-off hole-in-one

    Lee Westwood has seen most things in his long career, but this was the first time he had ever been beaten by his opponent making a hole-in-one on the fourth sudden-death hole. And to make the circumstances of Westwood’s elimination from the WGC Dell Match Play even more bizarre, it was his old Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia striking the walk-off ace. It was a great effort by Westwood, the 47-year-old who fought his way back into the world’s top 20 with back-to-back runner-up placings on the PGA Tour earlier this month. After losing his opening round-robin group match against Garcia on Wednesday, he battled back at Austin Country Club with impressive wins against countrymen Matt Wallace on Thursday and then Tyrrell Hatton, on Friday. The manner of Westwood’s 4&3 victory over the world No 8 suggested he was favourite against Garcia - who lost 3& 2 to Wallace - but after they halved the first three holes of the shootout, Garcia hit a nine iron on the 160-yard fourth that instantly removed all of the uncertainty. “I really don't know what to say,’ he said. “A hole-in-one is amazing. It’s my 13th and it’s lucky No. 13. “It was a great shot, but then you get lucky that first of all it doesn't hit the flag because it must have been very close and then it rolls back in. I'm sorry for Lee, but unfortunately one of us had to lose.” Garcia plays Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the last 16 and must fancy himself to go all the way. As Europe’s leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, it is faintly ridiculous that the Spaniard has only once gone further than the quarter-final in this event. For Westwood, the next stop will be Augusta for the season’s first major in 12 days time.

  • 49ers' stunning trade shakes up NFL draft picture, but which QB do they want?

    The assumption is that the 49ers are taking a QB with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. The candidates: Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

  • Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

    Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.