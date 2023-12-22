Packers-Vikings will stay put in prime time on New Year's Eve

The NFL will ring in the New Year with the Vikings facing the Packers in prime time on NBC.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the NFL will keep the game as scheduled, without flexing. There had been speculation that the Dolphins-Ravens game could move into that spot.

Bengals-Chiefs was another possibility. That game remained attractive even without K.C.-killer Joe Burrow playing, thanks to the far-better-than-expected play of Jake Browning.

It means that only one game will have been flexed for the entire 2023 season. In Week 15, Chiefs-Patriots was bumped out of Monday night for Eagles-Seahawks.

This year, the NFL expanded flexing from Sundays to include Mondays and Thursdays.

For Week 18, the NFL will move two games to Saturday for an ESPN/ABC doubleheader. The league also will select one game to be the last contest of the regular season, on Sunday night on NBC and Peacock.