Packers and Vikings headed for primetime elimination game on SNF in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers’ season hit rock bottom and the Minnesota Vikings’ season was forever changed when the two NFC North rivals met at Lambeau Field on Oct. 29. The Packers lost by 14 points at home and dropped to 2-5, while the Vikings got a big win but lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury.

Roughly two months later, the two teams will meet again — this time at U.S. Bank Stadium — in what must be considered a primetime elimination game on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17.

Both teams are 7-8. The Packers have won five of the last eight games since losing to the Vikings in Week 8. The Vikings got to 6-4 but have since lost four of the last five games, including a home loss to the NFC North champion Detroit Lions this past week.

The winner on Sunday night in Minneapolis will get a huge playoff boost. In fact, the victor will go into Week 18 with a terrific chance of winning the season finale and qualifying for the NFC playoff field. The Packers only need one or two other results to make the postseason if they finish the season 2-0.

The loser will drop to 7-9 and have no reasonable path to the playoffs.

Playing in primetime will provide both teams with important information from earlier games because the Packers and Vikings are both chasing the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for wildcard spots.

The Packers can be officially eliminated this week. If the Rams beat the New York Giants or the Seahawks beat the Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff on Sunday night, the Packers would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Vikings.

Someone’s season will all but end Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Can the Packers stay alive in Jordan Love’s first year as a starter with a big win in a tough environment in Minneapolis? Or will Kevin O’Connell keep his team alive with a backup quarterback and sweep the Packers in 2023?

