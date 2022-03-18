Packers ‘very interested’ in re-signing free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Don’t be surprised if a deal gets done with GB. #Packers have called and are very interested in bringing him back, a source said. Asked him to wait on making a decision. He’s been looking for one-year deal from $7-10M. https://t.co/PH6hZS11Sn — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 18, 2022

With Davante Adams traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers now have both cap space and a glaring need at wide receiver, and an in-house option could be part of the solution.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are “very interested” in bringing back free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The assumption before the Adams trade was that Valdes-Scantling would depart in free agency, especially if he had a strong market. But trading Adams will clear almost $20 million off the Packers’ salary cap, providing an opportunity to retain Valdes-Scantling if the two sides can come to a deal.

A speedster with big-play ability, Valdes-Scantling is exactly the type of receiver the Packers need in Matt LaFleur’s offense. Not only does he average 17.5 yards per catch for his career, but his speed threatens defenses deep and opens up space for other receivers in the short to intermediate areas.

The only question here is: Should the Packers spend to bring back Valdes-Scantling, who has been inconsistent in his career but has the trust of LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers, or should the team let Valdes-Scantling get paid elsewhere and use a draft pick to replace his skill set? This year’s draft is full of fast receivers. But young players often take time to develop, and Rodgers’ trust can be hard to earn.

Multiple reports suggested Valdes-Scantling was receiving interest from several teams in free agency.

Over the last two seasons, Valdes-Scantling has 59 catches for 1,120 yards and nine touchdowns in 27 games. He caught 50 percent of his targets while averaging 19.0 yards per catch and 9.5 yards per target.

The Packers must decide how much of their newly-created cap space they want to spend on a one-dimensional wide receiver. Valdes-Scantling has real value in Green Bay, especially with Adams gone, but the team must find the right balance. If Valdes-Scantling isn’t the answer, expect the Packers to target another experienced receiver in free agency.

