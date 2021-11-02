Packers vault to No. 2 in latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings

It’s been a long climb back up the USA TODAY NFL power rankings for the Green Bay Packers. Once as low as No. 16, the Packers are now trailing only one team in the rankings entering Week 9.

Thanks to an impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, Matt LaFleur’s team moved up in the rankings for the sixth straight week and now sits at No. 2, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams, the new No. 1 team. This marks the first time all season that the Packers have been in the top two of the rankings.

The Cardinals, now 7-1, dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 following their loss to the Packers. Once again, the top five teams in the rankings are all NFC teams.

The Packers will go back on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 14) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Green Bay is looking for a seventh straight win after starting 0-1.

Three teams in the NFC are 7-1 entering Week 9, including the Packers. The Rams got a big boost from adding All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller at the trade deadline. The two teams will meet at Lambeau Field later this month.

Up first is a tough trip to play the defending AFC champions. Can the Packers tally another signature win in Kansas City over Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and finally claim the top spot in the rankings next week?

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

Week 5: No. 10

Week 6: No. 9

Week 7: No. 6

Week 8: No. 5

Week 9: No. 2

