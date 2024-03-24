Packers varsity track and field dominate during relay races

Mar. 24—MOULTRIE — Excelling in the relay race competitions, the Packers took first place in four different distances during Wednesday's home track and field meet.

During the 4x100 meter race, Packer athletes Ameri Knighton, Dy'Quavian James, Joshua Alford and Jalen Clayton worked together to cross that finish line in 43.51 seconds, beating the second place team from Fitzgerald by a minuscule 0.67.

The 4x200 saw all the same athlete as the 4x100, except for instead of Knighton, Mathew Bryant completed the quartet — 1:32.30 was their finishing time.

Ja'Shar Kinsey, Bryant, Jaquez Collier and James presented the Packers during the 4x400 and received first with a finishing time of 3:39.11.

Two other first place finishes went to the Packers.

Bryce Toomer, with a distance of 142 feet 2 inches, took first in the discus.

Third place in the discus also went to the Packers when JarTavius Flounoy threw the discus a distance of 125-06.

Johnny Clay also played in the discus when he received sixth place with a throw of 107-05.5.

Finally, the last first place finish went to the Packers through the 110 hurdles.

Chris Williams finished the race in 16.24.

Also competing in the 110 hurdles were Niterrian Wallace in sixth place with a finishing time of 18.83, and Jahni King who took 9th place with a time of 19.48.

Only one Packer finished the meet with a second place finish.

With a distance of 42-05, Knighton took second only .06 behind the Crisp County first place finisher.

NiShawn Osby also placed in the triple jump, placing sixth with a distance of 40-03.5.

Three fourth place finishes were snagged by the Packers: one in th 300 hurdles and the other in the high jump.

Alfonso McNeil took fourth with a time of 45.94, followed by Wallace in fifth at 46.08.

King also placed in the 300 hurdles, taking ninth with a time of 47.77.

High jump saw Kinsey take fourth after a leap of 5-08 and, taking eighth, was Arbashaun Curry with a distance of 05-06.00.

Curry also placed in the long jump, taking fifth with a distance of 19-03.

Three other events saw the Packers place in the eighth position or higher.

In field events, the shot put had Toomer take sixth after a throw of 44-02, and directly behind him was Johnny Clay with 43-03.

Timothy Down took sixth place in the 800 with a time of 2:26.6.

Behind him was Jayln Green, who completed the 800 in seventh place with a finishing time of 2:26.68.

Finally, in the 400, taking seventh place, was Raheem King, who crossed the finish line after 56.24. In eighth place was Isaiah Wingfield at 56.84.

The Packers were scheduled for a meet in Saturday for the Harmon's Invitational hosted by Lowndes.