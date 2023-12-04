Packers upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes and Keisean Nixon delivered a crucial fourth-quarter interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 27-19 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field in Week 13.

The Packers scored on the opening drive of the first quarter and led the rest of the way. A failed Hail Mary on the game’s final play secured another upset win for the Packers, who have won four of the last five games and are now in possession of the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs with a friendly five-game stretch to finish the regular season.

Love hit tight end Ben Sims for an opening score and twice found Christian Watson for touchdowns. He finished 25-of-36 passing for 267 yards and a passer rating of 118.6. The Packers not only scored 27 points, representing a new season-high against the Chiefs this season, but the defense held Patrick Mahomes to just 210 yards passing and the Chiefs to under 20 points.

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson hit a pair of crucial field goals late, including a 48-yarder that extended Green Bay’s lead to eight points in the fourth quarter.

Watson finished with seven catches and two scores but left with a hamstring injury late. Romeo Doubs had 72 receiving yards, and A.J. Dillon added 87 total yards. Defensively, the Packers finished with three sacks and one takeaway.

Green Bay won both the turnover battle (1-0) and the sack battle (3-2).

The Packers are rolling, with wins over the Detroit Lions and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Matt LaFleur’s team was 2-5 and 3-6 but now have an excellent chance to make a legitimate run at 10 wins.

Up next is a trip to New York to play the Giants on “Monday Night Football” in Week 14.

