Packers upgrade Kevin King to questionable

Packers cornerback Kevin King may play on Sunday in Dallas after all.

The Packers listed King as doubtful with a groin injury on yesterday’s report, and that almost always means the player won’t play. But they changed his injury status to questionable this morning.

Presumably that means King will make the trip to Dallas and test out his groin on Sunday before the team makes a final determination of whether or not he can go.

King has played 84 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season, so he’s an important part of the defense and they’d miss him if he can’t go.