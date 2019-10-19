Packers upgrade Geronimo Allison
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have another one of his receivers available on Sunday against the Raiders.
Green Bay has upgraded Geronimo Allison from doubtful to questionable, with a concussion and a chest injury.
Allison took a big hit in Monday night’s win over the Lions while in the process of trying to catch a pass. The flag thrown for the hit on a defenseless receiver was controversial, but as referee Clete Blakeman explained after the game, it’s a strict liability situation.
Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also has been listed as questionable, with ankle and knee injuries. Top wideout Davante Adams will miss his third straight game with a toe injury.
