The Packers will be sporting a new throwback jersey for their October 24 game against the Washington Football Team.

The team unveiled a new look inspired by uniforms they wore from 1950 to 1953 on Thursday. The Packers have worn blue and gold throwbacks from the 1940s in recent seasons, but the new ones are all green with gold numbers and stripes.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”

As interesting as the times might have been for the Packers, the 1950-53 years were not successful ones on the field. The team went 14-31-1 under Gene Ronzani and lost their final two games in 1953 after Ronzani retired. We’ll see if they can have more luck in those jerseys this time around.

Packers unveil 1950s-inspired throwback jerseys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk