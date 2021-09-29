Packers unsure if Elgton Jenkins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling will play vs. Steelers

The Green Bay Packers don’t know if left tackle Elgton Jenkins and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling will both need the full week to determine their playing status in Week 4.

“I would say it’s going to take the entire course of the week to determine whether or not he’ll be available,” LaFleur said of Jenkins.

Asked right after about Valdes-Scantling, LaFleur said the fourth-year receiver is in the “same boat.”

Both Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling missed Wednesday’s practice and were listed on the initial injury report as did not participate.

Jenkins, the starter at left tackle, missed the Packers’ Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. The Packers had optimism that Jenkins could return and play, but he was ruled out officially on Saturday, and Yosh Nijman made his first NFL start at left tackle.

Valdes-Scantling injured his hamstring late in the game against the 49ers. He exited in the fourth quarter and did not return.

It’s unclear if Jenkins’ ankle injury is worse than the Packers originally believed, or if his recovery is taking longer than expected. LaFleur said Monday that the team would be cautious with Valdes-Scantling, who is dealing with a soft-tissue injury.

The Packers will likely prepare Nijman for another start at left tackle during the week, which was the plan last week. Having Nijman practice at left tackle would make for an easy transition if Jenkins ends up being ready to play.

Replacing Valdes-Scantling would be more difficult given his speed and vertical ability, but the Packers have five other receivers on the active roster, including Malik Taylor, and Equanimeous St. Brown can still be elevated from the practice squad one more time this season.

In related injury news, cornerback Kevin King is in concussion protocol and could be in danger of missing another game.

