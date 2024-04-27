Packers provide uniform numbers for Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard, MarShawn Lloyd and Ty’Ron Hopper

The Green Bay Packers handed out uniform numbers for all four of their picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will wear No. 56. His preferred No. 45 is currently held by veteran linebacker Eric Wilson. No. 5, his high school number, is mostly retired for Paul Hornung. Some compared Cooper to former Packers linebacker Nick Barnett during the pre-draft process, and now Cooper will wear Barnett’s old number.

Safety Javon Bullard will wear No. 20. His collegiate number 22 is currently held by cornerback Robert Rochell. Bullard is taking over No. 20 from Rudy Ford, an unsigned free agent. It’s fair to wonder if Bullard will eventually get 22 from Rochell (fringe roster player) or if he’ll stay at 20 long term.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd will wear No. 32. Lloyd wore No. 0 and No. 1 in college. Clearly, the Packers weren’t comfortable giving out No. 0. Several recent running backs wore No. 32 in Green Bay: Kenyan Drake, James Robinson, Kylin Hill, Tyler Ervin, Devante Mays and Christine Michael, Cedric Benson and Brandon Jackson.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper will wear No. 59. Hooper wore No. 8 at Missouri, but Josh Jacobs holds the number in Green Bay. The last player to wear No. 59 was De’Vondre Campbell, who was released this offseason. Former Packers linebackers Wayne Simmons, Na’il Diggs and Brad Jones also wore No. 59.

First-round pick Jordan Morgan is getting his college number 77.

