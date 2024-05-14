Packers undrafted rookie Trente Jones placed on reserve/retired list

The Green Bay Packers placed undrafted rookie offensive lineman Trente Jones was placed on the reserve/retired list on Monday.

Jones, who went undrafted out of Michigan in the 2024 draft, signed with the Packers as one of the team’s eight undrafted free agent signings. He participated during the Packers’ rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Being placed on the reserve/retired list removes Jones from the team’s 90-man roster, opening up a roster spot for the Packers to use.

Jones started 14 games over four seasons at Michigan, including the final three — the Big Ten title game and the two playoff games — during the Wolverines’ title game run last year.

PFF picked Jones as an undrafted free agent to watch for the Packers this summer. Barring a change of heart, Jones is moving on from football in a playing capacity.

The Packers also announced the claiming of defensive lineman Spencer Waege, an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State from the 2023 class. More on Waege here.

